Kahane, Tchaikovsky, ‘Wizard of Oz’ featured in Grant Park Music Festival season

This summer’s offerings by the beloved Grant Park Music Festival will range from Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony to the soundtrack of “The Wizard of Oz,” the fest is announcing Tuesday.

Providing a midwinter glimpse of a great warm-weather tradition, the festival said it will present 30 free concerts, mostly in Millennium Park, to celebrate its 85th season.

Also on the lineup are Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake, Gershwin’s Piano Concerto and Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis. And on July 4, Christopher Bell will conduct the customary Independence Day Salute of rousing marches and patriotic anthems.

A community chorus will be part of Gabriel Kahane’s oratorio “emergency shelter intake form,” making its Midwest premiere July 5 and 6.

Making their debut as guest artists will be violinist Augustin Hadelich, brothers Anthony McGill (clarinet) and Demarre McGill (flute), harpist Yolanda Kondonassis, violinist Benjamin Beilman and French cellist Edgar Moreau.

For dates and more details, go to gpmf.org.