Kanye collaboration to come with his protégé Chance the Rapper

Your Yeezy summer playlist isn’t finished.

Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper revealed he’s currently collaborating, again, on seven tracks with his mentor Kanye West. In the interview with Peter Rosenberg for Complex, he also teased a full-length project with Childish Gambino.

Chance helped write five songs on West’s seventh album The Life of Pablo, and was delivered a verse on the album’s opener, “Ultralight Beam.”

Yeezy released five albums in five weeks, and he’s apparently rumored to release 47 more. New York Times’ pop music critic Jon Caramica said of an interview with West, “He told me at one point he wants to make 52 records in 52 weeks.”