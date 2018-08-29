Kanye West in Chicago working with Chance the Rapper

Rapper Kanye West was spotted in downtown Chicago on Wednesday. | Fox 32 News

Rapper Kanye West was spotted in downtown Chicago on Wednesday.

The Chicago-raised artist said he was in town to work on music with Chance the Rapper.

“I came out here with Chance to work on his album, and I’ve just been hanging out with my friends,” West told Fox 32 News.

When asked how he feels in Chicago, West said he loves the city and plans on being here a lot more.

“It’s a super inspiring place that made me who I am, and I believe there’s some work that I can contribute to,” he said.

West said he felt the love being back on his home turf.

“Look at all this love right here,” he said.

A reporter asked West if he had to give a message to President Donald Trump, what would it be?

“I like him,” West said.