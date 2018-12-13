Kanye West rants on Twitter, demanding apology from Drake

Kanye West attends the Versace fall 2019 fashion show on Dec. 2, 2018. in New York City. | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

What’s 2018 without another celebrity feud?

Kanye West directed some choice words at Drake during a rant on Twitter Thursday, calling the “God’s Plan” rapper “faker than wrestling.”

The tirade appeared to begin with a screenshot of a text message sent to Kanye requesting the rights to a song for Drake: “Drake sent in a clearance for ‘Say What’s Real.’ Do you want to clear it?”

That is when Kanye unleashed, ripping Drake for mentioning his Yeezy brand sneakers in the tune “No Stylist.”

“Still need that apology for mentioning the [Yeezy] 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths,” the Chicago native tweeted, referencing Drake’s verse in French Montana’s song, where he raps “I told her don’t wear no 350s around me.”

The beef started between the two rappers over the summer when Kanye’s labelmate Pusha T got in a highly publicized feud with Drake, which ended with Pusha T famously accusing Drake of being a deadbeat father, revealing the Canadian rapper had a secret son.

Drake alleged Kanye was the source who gave Pusha T information about his son, but Kanye has publicly denied ever having “any conversations about your child with Pusha.” He even extended an apology to Drake but it appears the beef isn’t water under the bridge yet, and Kanye referenced their argument again on Thursday.

“Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on [Travis Scott] records and texting Kris [Jenner] talking bout how’s the family,” Kanye continued. “I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son.”

He added, “I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records. That ain’t my MO never did a diss record.

… Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental s— I need my apologies now.”

He said the unsettled strife has “been bothering me too long.”

The Twitterstorm apparently caught the attention of Drake himself, who finally gave Kanye a ring (according to Kanye), who tweeted “Mission accomplished.”

It’s not clear how the phone conversation between the two rappers went, but judging by Kanye’s next tweet, it did not go great.

“By the way… not cleared,” Kanye tweeted, referring to Drake’s request to sample his song. Kanye added a laughing emoji. Meanwhile, on his Instagram Story, Drake shared a row of laughing emojis right back.