Kanye West : ‘I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was’

Kanye West performs on stage during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards on August 28, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York.| JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

In an extensive interview with Charlamagne the God on Tuesday, embattled rapper Kanye West says he’s “in a stronger place than I ever was.”

In the interview, Kanye talks candidly about his mental breakdown, the result of all the turmoil in his private life, including the robbery of his wife Kim Kardashian West, in a Paris hotel room. “Fear, stress, being controlled, manipulation, being a pawn in a chess [game] of life. … Being in competition with so many elements at one time, on a race against time,” he says contributed to his state of mind.

“… I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown, or as I like to call it ‘the breakthrough,” West said. “I’m happy [the breakdown] happened. I’m happy to have gone to the other side and back.”

Watch the full interview below: