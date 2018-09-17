‘I’m moving back to Chicago,’ Kanye West says at Chance the Rapper event

Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7, 2018. | Rob Kim/Getty Images

Kanye West nudged a step closer to returning home for good, vowing to a crowd of local high school students on Monday that he’s in Chicago to stay.

“I gotta let you all know I’m moving back to Chicago, and I’m never leaving again,” he said to huge cheers from the teens at Chance the Rapper’s Open Mike event at the Harold Washington Library Center.

A video of the statement was tweeted by rapper James Tylers.

@chancetherapper just brought out @kanyewest at @OpenMikeChicago and he announced he’s moving back to Chicago FOR GOOD 😭🔥🗣 pic.twitter.com/1H5Rt1ACLH — JAMESTYLERS (@JamesTylers) September 18, 2018

West has been hinting at a relocation lately, telling a Fox 32 crew last month that he wants to spend more time in Chicago, “a super inspiring place that made me who I am.”

It’s not known whether a Chicago-based West would be joined by his wife, diehard Californian Kim Kardashian West, or their three children, one of whom is named Chicago.