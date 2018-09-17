Kanye West to perform on ‘SNL’ season premiere, hosted by Adam Driver

Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7, 2018. | Rob Kim/Getty Images

The coming-out party of Kanye West will continue next week when the rapper provides the music on the 44th season premiere of “Saturday Night Live.”

Adam Driver, now co-starring in the hit movie “BlacKkKlansman,” will host the show for the second time.’