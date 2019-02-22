Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette may be one of the richest pets after inheritance
Karl Lagerfeld’s Birman cat, Choupette, is expected to inherit at least some of the designer’s fortune.
Lagerfeld was an eccentric German designer who blended fashion and art, who favored white hair, black sunglasses and 19th-century-style shirt collars and simultaneously was creative director of French (Chanel), Italian (Fendi) and eponymous international fashion labels.
Lagerfeld died on Feb. 19 at age 85, and prior to his passing, he told French magazine, “Le Figaro,” that Choupette is an heiress. The creative director had an estimated net worth of anywhere between $195 million and $300 million, and the feline could inherit at least a portion.
Choupette is a celebrity in her own right. She has a budding modeling career, is a social media influencer (she has upwards of 260,000 followers on Instagram) and is the subject of a novel.
TO MY DAHHHLINGS FOR MY BIRTHDAY At the wise age of 7, I would like to impart some wisdom on you humans: ————————————————————————- – I may be “7” but I don’t look a day over 5. – Since age is just a number, I think Daddy @karllagerfeld should finally start being honest about his. 😹 -My maids still pamper my every need just like they did when I was a kitten. -My first “Daddy” was @baptiste.giabiconi and my cold heart still melts for him like my own Daddy @karllagerfeld. – My hobbies include but are not limited to: sun bathing, pawing at the latest @chanelofficial collections, eating caviar, catnapping on Daddy’s sketches at completely inappropriate times, and stalking @evachen212, @stassischroeder from @pumprules, @therealgracecoddington, @laurabrown99, @lindaandwinks, @ttomasihill, @jxxsy, and @chrissyteigen on Instagram. Dear (fashion) god, please make me as cool as these humans one day. – The private jet I fly on is Daddy’s and not mine contrary to what you’ve read in Page 6. – I started my social media career before “influencers” were a thing. Please refrain from using this term with moi. – My annual salary and net worth are none of your business unless it’s @forbes calling to put me on their next cover. Move over @kyliejenner! – This account was not started by Daddy’s team and was instead created by @choupettesocialgirl in 2012. Please stop DMing moi for free @chanelofficial handbags. I can’t hook you up. – I am not the feline actress in the latest @swiffer commercial for all of you who keep asking. – My eyes are naturally blue and no I don’t wear color contacts. That’s animal cruelty. – Stop trying to slide into my Dm’s and ask if I’ll date your cat. This isn’t @tinder and that’s just weird. – Paparazzi are constantly hounding (unintentional dog pun..yuck!) me for photos. Case in point this candid. – My dream job besides becoming the next @lindaevangelista is to write a satyrical fashion commentary series for @vogue, @elleusa, or @harpersbazaarus. Holler at your girl! 😽 -I wouldn’t be here today if you all weren’t so obsessed with me. So… MERCI to all my dahhhlings and let’s keep this party going! 😻
According to Compare the Market, which put together a list of the wealthiest pets in the world, Lagerfeld’s French feline pet has a current net worth of $3.5 million — but she’s not even in the top 10. Aside from her pending inheritance, Choupette receives her income from her modeling career and has a bank account in her name.
Even if she inherited all of Lagerfeld’s fortune, Choupette wouldn’t be the richest pet in the world.
Gunther IV, a German shepherd from Germany who comes from old money is the richest petwith a net worth estimated at $375 million. He inherited the money from his father, who inherited it from German countess Carlotta Liebenstein when she died in 1991.
Even though she won’t be the richest pet in the world, it looks like Choupette will still continue to live her life of luxury.
The cat has maids, as in more than one, that tend to her needs. In her leisure time, Choupette enjoys sun bathing, eating caviar, browsing social media, catnapping and traveling on private jets.
At one point in 2013, Lagerfeld said he wanted to marry his closest companion – Choupette.
Whether or not Choupette will actually see any of her inheritance is still up in the air. In France, it’s illegal to have an animal be the heir to a will, but Lagerfeld may have found ways around the law. He could have created a foundation in the cat’s name or designated a person to inherit the money and take care of the feline, for instance.
In her latest Instagram post, the feline posted a message of mourning and thanked her followers for their condolences.
“With a once cold but now simply broken heart, I am going into mourning,” Choupette captioned the post. “I pray that your kind words and well-wishes will help me to put my best paw forward in my future without Daddy @KarlLagerfeld & as my own woman.”
