Karlie Kloss marries Jared Kushner’s brother, Joshua

In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Karlie Kloss (top left,) and Joshua Kushner attend the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. | Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File

LOS ANGELES — Supermodel Karlie Kloss has married businessman Joshua Kushner.

Kloss posted a photo of her in a wedding dress and Kushner in a tuxedo — both of them beaming — on Instagram and Twitter Thursday night. People magazine reports the couple married at a small ceremony in upstate New York and will have a larger ceremony in the spring.

Kloss’ publicists did not return an email seeking details about the wedding Thursday.

Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and one of his senior advisers.

Kloss has modeled for Victoria’s Secret and numerous luxury brands, and will be the new host of “Project Runway.”