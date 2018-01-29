Kartemquin documentary ‘Minding the Gap’ wins at Sundance

Chicago’s Kartemquin films came up a winner at this year’s Sundance film festival as “Minding the Gap” won the jury award for breakthrough filmmaking in the U.S. Documentary Competition category.

The film, by director/cinematographer and co-star Bing Liu, follows three longtime friends filmed over the course of several years as they bond over skateboarding and coming-of-age in the abandoned streets and parks of Rockford, Ill. Executive producer on the film is Steve James (“Hoop Dreams,” “Life Itself,” “Prefontaine”).