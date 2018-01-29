Chicago’s Kartemquin films came up a winner at this year’s Sundance film festival as “Minding the Gap” won the jury award for breakthrough filmmaking in the U.S. Documentary Competition category.
The film, by director/cinematographer and co-star Bing Liu, follows three longtime friends filmed over the course of several years as they bond over skateboarding and coming-of-age in the abandoned streets and parks of Rockford, Ill. Executive producer on the film is Steve James (“Hoop Dreams,” “Life Itself,” “Prefontaine”).
“This film literally hovers just above the ground…It’s the creation of Bing Liu, who just happens to be one of the most exciting new voices in documentary film.”
–@sundancefest Associate Programmer of Doc Features, Harry Vaughn, introduces @MindingGapFilm this past Sunday pic.twitter.com/rGeCLG8nQg
— Kartemquin Films (@Kartemquin) January 25, 2018