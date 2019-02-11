Katy Perry’s shoe line pulls two pairs over blackface controversy

The Katy Perry Collections label no longer features either the Rue Face slip-on loafer or the Ora Face block-heel sandal on its website. | Google Shopping

In the latest example of fashion stumbling over styles that resemble racist imagery, Katy Perry’s shoe label pulled two potentially problematic pairs Monday from its online site, although they are still available at some major retailers.

The Katy Perry Collections label no longer features either the Rue Face slip-on loafer or the Ora Face block-heel sandal on its website. Both shoes, which sell for $129, come in black, gold or beige.

Katy Perry 'Blackface' Shoe to Be Pulled from Shelves Ok, can we just make this a rule that ANY product, service or person that is NOT Black will NOT create, promote or apply any combination of BLACK + FACE Can we just make this a thing#causeascenehttps://t.co/5fo3wMKgJp pic.twitter.com/LRFw2bW9BC — Kim Crayton 🏢 💻🎙#causeascene (@KimCrayton1) February 11, 2019

The black versions are the more startling: They feature metal appliques imitating eyes and nose, plus exaggerated red lips on the vamp, the upper part of the shoes.

The shoes are available at major retailers such as Dillards, Forever 21 and Lord & Taylor. The label also is sold at retailers such as Macy’s, Zappos and Amazon but the shoes in question are not currently available on their websites.

The shoes are not going over well with some on Twitter, after a series of blackface controversies has roiled several fashion companies, plus imperiled the political careers of the governor and the attorney general of Virginia.

RELATED

Gucci apologizes, pulls ‘blackface sweater’ from stores after complaints

“Ok, can we just make this a rule that ANY product, service or person that is NOT Black will NOT create, promote or apply any combination of BLACK + FACE Can we just make this a thing,” tweeted user @KimCrayton1.

Maria Puente, USA TODAY

Read more at usatoday.com