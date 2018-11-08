For its fifth anniversary, Country LakeShake is pulling out all the stops.
The lineup for the three-day country music extravaganza, running June 21-23, 2019, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, includes headlining megastars Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Pistol Annies.
The mighty music lineup continues with Lauren Alaina, Clint Black, Danielle Bradbery, Lindsay Ell, Jon Langston, Midland, Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope and Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr.
The complete lineup and schedule will be announced at a future date.
In addition to non-stop music, the festival grounds will also feature food trucks, wine lounges, interactive activities and plenty of dancing.
Single-day and three-day passes ($49.50-$649.50) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at lakeshakefestival.com