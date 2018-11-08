Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert headed to Chicago’s Country LakeShake

Keith Urban performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 9, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. Urban is among the headliners for the 2019 Country LakeShake in Chicago. | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

For its fifth anniversary, Country LakeShake is pulling out all the stops.

The lineup for the three-day country music extravaganza, running June 21-23, 2019, at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, includes headlining megastars Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Pistol Annies.

The mighty music lineup continues with Lauren Alaina, Clint Black, Danielle Bradbery, Lindsay Ell, Jon Langston, Midland, Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope and Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr.

The complete lineup and schedule will be announced at a future date.

In addition to non-stop music, the festival grounds will also feature food trucks, wine lounges, interactive activities and plenty of dancing.

Single-day and three-day passes ($49.50-$649.50) will go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at lakeshakefestival.com