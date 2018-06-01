Kelsey Grammer set for second turn as Chicago pol

Actor Kelsey Grammer attends the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Emmy Award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer likes to play politics — Chicago-style. The actor (“Cheers,” “Frasier”) returns to Chicago to film Fox’s upcoming drama “Proven Innocent,” his second turn at portraying a local pol following his run as Chicago mayor Tom Kane on the successful Starz series “Boss.”

Grammer (who replaces the originally cast Brian D’Arcy James in the role) will portray tough-on-crime state’s attorney Gore Bellows in the new drama, which co-stars Rachelle Lefevre, Riley Smith, Russell Hornsby, Vincent Kartheiser and Nikki M. James. It’s set to premiere mid-season.

“The subject matter is very timely and worth exploring; I am excited to be a part of that,” said Grammer, in the official announcement.

The series follows a criminal defense firm led Lefevre’s Madeline Scott, who as a young adult was wrongfully convicted of a crime and sent to prison for 10 years until attorney Easy Boudreau (Hornsby) won her release (he is now her partner in a law firm). Grammer’s Bellows is the prosecutor who got her convicted.

Grammer is currently doing voiceover work in Guillermo del Toro’s animated series, “Trollhunters” on Netflix.