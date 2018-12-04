Kevin Hart to host the Oscars, ‘a goal on my list for a long time’

In this Dec. 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" in Los Angeles. | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Comedian and movie star Kevin Hart next is taking on the daunting task of hosting the Academy Awards.

“I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars,” Hart wrote Tuesday on Instagram. “I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time.”

A tweet from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences to Hart added, “Welcome to the family.”

The 91st Academy Awards are scheduled to air Feb. 24 on ABC.

Hart follows two well-received hosting stints by Jimmy Kimmel. Others guiding the ceremony in recent years have included Chris Rock, Neil Patrick Harris, Ellen DeGeneres, Seth MacFarlane and much-pilloried duo of Anne Hathaway and James Franco.

Historically, the most prolific host was Bob Hope, who fronted the show 18 times. Billy Crystal, Johnny Carson, Jack Lemmon and Whoopi Goldberg also hosted multiple times.

“To be able to join the legendary list of [hosts] that have graced that stage is unbelievable,” Hart wrote. “I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now.”

At first best known as a top draw on the stand-up circuit, Hart worked his way up in movies from bit parts to scene-stealing supporting parts to leading roles in such hits as “Ride Along,” “Get Hard” and last year’s smash “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.” He previously hosted the BET Awards and the MTV Video Music Awards.