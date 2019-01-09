Kevin Hart will not host Oscars: ‘I’m over it’

Actor/comedian Kevin Hart made it official: He is not hosting the Oscars telecast next month.

Hart appeared on “Good Morning America” Wednesday where he was asked about the gig, which he lost after homophobic tweets of his resurfaced in December.

“I’m over it,” Hart said about the hosting duties, the controversy that erupted over his tweets, and the efforts by Ellen De Generes to get him reinstated as host of the ABC telecast. “There’s no more conversation about it … I’m over that, I’m over the moment.”

Hart said he would not have enough time to prepare properly for the Feb. 24 awards show. “If I do something I want to give it my all,” he said. He added he is not ruling out a future opportunity to host the gala awards show.

In December, when it as announced that Hart would be host, the comedian was elated, writing on Instagram: “I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time.”

No replacement host has yet been named.

