Filmmaker/comedian Kevin Smith is recovering from what he termed “a massive heart attack,” which occurred some time Sunday evening after he fell ill between scheduled comedy shows at a California venue.

Via Twitter in the wee hours of Monday morning, Smith reassured his fans he’s “still above ground” following the medical emergency:

Smith’s film credits include “Clerks,” “Clerks II,” “Mallrats” and “Chasing Amy.”

The 47-year-old comedian was reportedly taping the shows Sunday night at the Alex Theater in Glendale, California, for a future television airing. he currently hosts the AMC reality series “Comic Book Men.”

Smith got lots of well wishes and support on Twitter following the news: