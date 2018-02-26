Kevin Smith survives ‘massive heart attack’

Filmmaker/comedian Kevin Smith is recovering from what he termed “a massive heart attack,” which occurred some time Sunday evening after he fell ill between scheduled comedy shows at a California venue.

Via Twitter in the wee hours of Monday morning, Smith reassured his fans he’s “still above ground” following the medical emergency:

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

Smith’s film credits include “Clerks,” “Clerks II,” “Mallrats” and “Chasing Amy.”

The 47-year-old comedian was reportedly taping the shows Sunday night at the Alex Theater in Glendale, California, for a future television airing. he currently hosts the AMC reality series “Comic Book Men.”

Smith got lots of well wishes and support on Twitter following the news:

Kevin we don’t know each other too good but I have loved you since Clerks and I’m praying my ass off for you cause I believe in the healing power of prayer. Can you please pray with me people!? ♥ https://t.co/syB7BiQaoY — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 26, 2018