Kid from Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl halftime show becomes viral meme

Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. | Christopher Polk/Getty Images

All it takes is one oblivious boy standing next to Justin Timberlake on national television to become an instant meme.

During the last song of Timberlake’s 13-minute Super Bowl LII halftime show performance Sunday, the pop star made his way through the crowd. While singing “Can’t Stop This Feeling,” Timberlake encouraged a young fan to take a selfie with him.

That young fan is 13-year-old Ryan McKenna, according to Pioneer Press.

The internet went nuts over McKenna, who appeared as if he had no idea who Timberlake was.

And thus, McKenna became a meme:

Me at a party when I realize I have no friends #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/3hwTHYP3wp — Hiba Malik (@thehibamalik) February 5, 2018

This kid is savage. Tweeting "They should've brought back @ladygaga Gaga" right in front of JT like that. #Superbowl #Justintimberlake pic.twitter.com/rN6TeWiupg — Ryan S. Johnson (@RSJohnson_) February 5, 2018

What really happened to The Selfie Kid during the Super Bowl. #PepsiHalftime#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/FGga7KdLLw — Taylor (@rollbluetide) February 5, 2018

There is always that one kid #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Z7g00xTQvW — Common Girl (@girlhoodposts) February 5, 2018

All is well. McKenna did get the selfie with Timberlake, and he told the Pioneer Press that his friends are already blowing up his phone.

“It’s been so crazy,” McKenna said. “I don’t even know what to think. All my friends have been texting me and stuff. It’s insane. My phone is almost dead. I’ve gotten so many notifications. I’ve got like 36 Snapchats, like 21 DMs, and like 150 follower requests on Instagram.”

