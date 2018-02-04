All it takes is one oblivious boy standing next to Justin Timberlake on national television to become an instant meme.
During the last song of Timberlake’s 13-minute Super Bowl LII halftime show performance Sunday, the pop star made his way through the crowd. While singing “Can’t Stop This Feeling,” Timberlake encouraged a young fan to take a selfie with him.
That young fan is 13-year-old Ryan McKenna, according to Pioneer Press.
RELATED STORY: Watch Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII halftime show
The internet went nuts over McKenna, who appeared as if he had no idea who Timberlake was.
And thus, McKenna became a meme:
All is well. McKenna did get the selfie with Timberlake, and he told the Pioneer Press that his friends are already blowing up his phone.
“It’s been so crazy,” McKenna said. “I don’t even know what to think. All my friends have been texting me and stuff. It’s insane. My phone is almost dead. I’ve gotten so many notifications. I’ve got like 36 Snapchats, like 21 DMs, and like 150 follower requests on Instagram.”
Follow me on Twitter: @madkenney