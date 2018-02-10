Kim Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker: You’re not my friend

FILE - In this April 7, 2008 file photo, from left, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis arrive at the 2008 Point Foundation Benefit in New York. Cattrall lashed out at her former "Sex and the City" co-star after Parker expressed support over the death of Cattrall's brother, Chris. In an Instagram message posted Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, Cattrall wrote that Parker is not a friend and called her a hypocrite. The two actresses reportedly have not gotten along for years. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

NEW YORK — Kim Cattrall has a message for Sarah Jessica Parker: Spare me your sympathy.

Cattrall lashed out at her former “Sex and the City” co-star after Parker expressed support over the death of Cattrall’s brother, Chris.

In an Instagram message posted Saturday, Cattrall wrote that Parker is not a friend and called her a hypocrite. The two actresses reportedly have not gotten along for years.

Cattrall’s brother was found dead last week. He was 55.