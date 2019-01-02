Kim Kardashian, Kanye West expecting 4th child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting a baby via a surrogate, People is reporting.

The child will be the couple’s fourth, in addition to siblings North, Saint and Chicago.

The Wests welcomed their third child, Chicago, via surrogacy in January 2018 after Kim suffered complications with her first two children. She said her doctors told her it wasn’t safe for her to carry another baby.

In May, Kardashian told People she had a positive experience having a baby through surrogacy. At the time, she hinted at the possibility of a fourth child.

“I would have maybe one more [child],” she admitted. “I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, ‘Okay, this is the best decision I ever made.’”

Baby number four is due in early May, according to US Weekly.