Kim Porter, former girlfriend and mother of Diddy’s children, has died at 47

In this file photo originally from Walt Disney World, Sean "Diddy" Combs and girlfriend Kim Porter take a ride aboard the Tomorrowland Indy Speedway attraction with son Christian on April 1, 2005, at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. | AP Photo/Wald Disney World,Diana Zalucky

Kim Porter, the former girlfriend of rapper Diddy, has died. She was 47.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” her representative, Cindi Berger, confirmed to USA TODAY.

TMZ reports that the model and actress was found dead in her Los Angeles area home Thursday after authorities responded to a 911 call of a “patient in cardiac arrest.”

LAPD spokesperson Jeff Lee also confirmed to USA TODAY that “homicide detectives are at the scene of 10300 of Woodridge, conducting a death investigation of a female to determine if there is any foul play involved.”

Lee adds that the call came at 11:38 this morning.

Porter had an on-again, off-again relationship with Diddy (born Sean Combs) that spanned a decade. The pair officially called it quits in 2007 after 13 years of dating, but have remained friendly, often spending holidays together. Porter frequently posted photos of Diddy on her Instagram account.

They have three children together – son Christian and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James, who turn 12 next month. The music mogul also raised Quincy, Porter’s son with record producer Al B Sure.

USA Today has reached out to Diddy’s representatives for comment.

Last week, Porter took to Instagram to share a picture of Diddy with his brood of children. She captioned the image, “Love.”

Many celebrities took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the family.

Rapper and actor 50 Cent tweeted Porter “was loved and will be missed dearly,” adding that “I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type (expletive). Chin up puff, Positive vibes only.”

Missy Elliott called Porter’s death “so heartbreaking,” sending prayers to “her kids & her whole family.”

“The Roots” band member Questlove tweeted: “Yo man…. heart goes out to the family.”

TV personality Wendy Williams said, “I just heard the sad news about Kim Porter. My condolences to Diddy and Kim’s families. Rest In Peace.”

Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY

