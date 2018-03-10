Kristen Wiig joins ‘Wonder Woman 2’ cast as villain Cheetah

In this Dec. 18, 2017 file photo, Kristen Wiig, a cast member in "Downsizing," poses at a special screening of the film in Los Angeles. | vision/AP, File

Brace yourselves, “Wonder Woman” fans — the cast for the film’s sequel just even more wonder-ful.

Director Patty Jenkins confirmed on Twitter Friday that “Saturday Night Live” alum Kristen Wiig is joining the cast!

“So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wigg (sic) to our Wonder Woman family,” she shared. “Can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned.”

The 44-year-old Emmy-nominated actress and comedian will play villain Cheetah, who possesses superhuman strength and agility.

Fans can expect to see a lot of Wiig in the upcoming movie, as the plot is set to focus on the rivalry between Cheetah and Wonder Woman.

Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman, is the only other confirmed casting.

“Wonder Woman 2” is scheduled to hit theaters in November 2019.

Sara M. Moniuszko, USA TODAY