Lady Gaga engaged to Christian Carino, thanks fiance during speech

Christian Carino and Lady Gaga attend ELLE's 25th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

LOS ANGELES — Lady Gaga apparently is getting married.

The 32-year-old thanked her “fiance” Christian Carino as she finished speaking Monday night at Elle’s 25th annual Women in Hollywood event. A message seeking comment from her publicist was not returned.

Gaga was sporting a rock on her left hand as she gave an emotional speech in which she spoke about sexual assault and mental illness.

People magazine reported the Grammy winner and “A Star Is Born” actress began dating the 49-year-old talent agent in February 2017.

Gaga was engaged to Taylor Kinney before they broke up in 2016.

