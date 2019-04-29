Larry King in hospital after undergoing heart procedure

Larry King hosted his own program on CNN from 1985 to 2010. | Rose M. Prouser/AP Photo-CNN

Larry King is recovering in the hospital after undergoing a heart procedure on Thursday, according to Ora TV, the network behind “Larry King Now.”

King, 85, was set to have a scheduled angioplasty Thursday when he began experiencing “angina and went to the hospital early to be examined.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, angina is chest pain that is caused by a reduced blood flow to the heart.

The veteran TV and radio host, survived a heart attack in 1987 and underwent quintuple bypass surgery, which prompted him to quit a lifelong three-pack-a-day cigarette habit and lose weight.

“His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987,” Ora TV said in the statement.

“He has been recuperating in the hospital and is scheduled to be released soon. His doctors expect him to make a full recovery,” the statement added.

King has had previous health issues including prostate cancer, and he lives with Type 2 diabetes.

King revealed in September 2017 that he battled with lung cancer, saying doctors noticed a Stage 1 tumor during his annual chest X-ray. He underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles to remove what turned out to be a malignant tumor.

“It wasn’t really a battle,” he explained in an interview with “Extra” host Mario Lopez. “I have a checkup every year. I’ve gone through a lot in my life — I’ve had a heart attack and heart surgery. Part of my checkup is the chest X-ray, and that is the protocol. I do it every year … it was always normal. Then the doctor says, ‘I see a little spot here.’ “

The author of several books, King started his career in Miami radio before moving on to TV and newspapers. His nightly CNN program, “Larry King Live,” remained the network’s top-rated show throughout his tenure.

By his count, he interviewed more than 60,000 subjects, and when his run on cable ended in 2010, he segued to the Internet with a daily talk show on Hulu.com.

King’s interview subjects were a virtual Who’s Who. They ranged from the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and the late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, and thousands of others, including Paul McCartney, Bette Davis, Dr. Martin Luther King, Eleanor Roosevelt, Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando, Madonna and Malcolm X.