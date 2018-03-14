Legendary Bob Mackie will design costumes for ‘The Cher Show’ musical

Fans of “The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour” television series from the 1970s will vividly remember the thousands of fabulous and sometimes outrageous gowns and costumes sported by Cher throughout the run of the show. The man behind the fashion was legendary designer Bob Mackie, who became a longtime couture collaborator with the singer throughout her career.

The nine-time Emmy Award-winning Mackie will be designing once again for the singer, that is, the woman who will be portraying her, as the costumer for “The Cher Show,” the new stage musical based on her life, which will get its world-premiere in Chicago this summer.

In addition to the previously announced Jason Moore as director, book writer Rick Elice, choreographer Christopher Gattelli, and orchestrator, arranger and music supervisor, the creative team will also include set designers Christine Jones (“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”) and Brett Banakis (“The Glass Menagerie”), lighting designer Kevin Adams (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”), and sound designer Nevin Steinberg (“Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen”).

Previews for “The Cher Show” begin June 12 at the Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph. Tickets go on sale March 23. Visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.