Lena Dunham shutting down ‘Lenny’ online newsletter

In this Jan. 7, 2018 file photo, Jenni Konner (left) and Lena Dunham arrive at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

NEW YORK — Lena Dunham is shutting down her online feminist newsletter.

The author and creator of “Girls” announced Friday that the publication she co-founded three years ago, Lenny, had reached its “final chapter.” In a message to readers, Dunham wrote that there was “no one reason” for the decision and said she was proud that Lenny had provided a forum for “new voices.”

The message was also signed by Lenny co-founder Jenni Konner and by editorial director Molly Elizalde.

Dunham and Konner were executive producers of “Girls,” the acclaimed HBO series in which Dunham starred. They had ended their producing partnership over the summer.

Their online message posted Oct. 19 said, in part: “While there’s no one reason for our closure, this change allows for growth and a shift in perspectives — ours and yours. But can we ask one favor? Please, continue to push forward the voices that need a platform, the untold stories that deserve to be heard, the diversity that the publishing industry claims to value but has never mastered.”