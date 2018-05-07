“Master of None” co-writer and actress Lena Waithe added some politics to her outfit to the Met gala — she wore a cape made of the LGBTQ Pride flag.
Waithe says “it’s all about being black and gay at the Met gala.” She made Emmy history last year as the first African-American woman to win for comedy writing.
This year’s theme is the influence of Catholicism on fashion. Waithe’s outfit was one of the only colorful outfits, adding a dash of vibrancy to outfits that leaned on red, black and metallics.
Waithe says she wanted to make a statement in the Carolina Herrera rainbow cape, saying she just wants to be herself and that can inspire others to be themselves.