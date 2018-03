Leon Bridges bringing a ‘Good Thing’ to the Aragon

Leon Bridges performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, July 30, 2016. | Lou Foglia/Sun-Times

Grammy Award nominee Leon Bridges is bringing his headlining Good Thing Tour to Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom for a show Sept. 24. Also on the bill is the Texas-born trio Khruangbin.

The singer/choreogapher is touring behind his upcoming album, “Good Thing” (Columbia Records) due May 4.

Show time is 8 p.m. Tickets, $69.50 (17+over) go on sale at 10 a.m. March 30 at ticketmaster.com.