Lifetime to pick up courthouse wedding fee for 70 couples in Chicago

Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre wed last season on "Married at First Sight." | Lifetime/Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Some Chicago couples will save a little money as they begin their lifetime together, courtesy of Lifetime.

The TV outlet will be on hand July 10 at Cook County Marriage and Civil Union Court, 119 W. Randolph, and cover the $10 administrative fees for 70 couples marrying that day. It’s a first-come-first-served offer beginning at 9 a.m.

The stunt in Chicago and six other cities is meant to hype “Married at First Sight,” the reality show that starts its seventh season that night.