Rapper Lil Jon has released a Christmas song with plenty of his signature “Yeahs.”
“All I Really Want For Christmas,” released Monday, came with a video that included the Kool-Aid Man and Santa dancing with the rapper, People Magazine reported.
To make Kool-Aid Man more comfortable, Lil Jon dumps all of the eggnog into the sink and puts out red Kool-Aid at his Christmas party. The pair also bake Christmas cookies and open presents.
Despite it being a blatant marketing ploy, people seem to like the song.