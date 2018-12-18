Lil Jon releases Christmas song featuring Kool-Aid Man

Rapper Lil Jon has released a Christmas song just in time for the holiday. | Facebook

Rapper Lil Jon has released a Christmas song with plenty of his signature “Yeahs.”

“All I Really Want For Christmas,” released Monday, came with a video that included the Kool-Aid Man and Santa dancing with the rapper, People Magazine reported.

To make Kool-Aid Man more comfortable, Lil Jon dumps all of the eggnog into the sink and puts out red Kool-Aid at his Christmas party. The pair also bake Christmas cookies and open presents.

Despite it being a blatant marketing ploy, people seem to like the song.

I know this is an ad but also I don't care??? https://t.co/HIFUCCliYm — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) December 18, 2018

thank you, Lil Jon and Kool Aid Man. I didn't even know I needed this today 😂😂 https://t.co/ku6QFZypAQ — Lauren Fernández Meihls (@cubanalaf) December 18, 2018