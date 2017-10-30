Lin-Manuel Miranda headed to Chicago for Puerto Rico aid initiative

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creative force behind the Broadway musical phenomenon “Hamilton,” was born in New York, but he has deep ties with Puerto Rico, and speaks often of how throughout his youth he spent one month every summer visiting his grandparents’ home on the island.

So it should come as no surprise that the composer-lyricist-actor has become actively involved in efforts to supply humanitarian relief to the inhabitants of Puerto Rico, which suffered such immense damage from Hurricane Maria. And beginning at 11 a.m. on Nov. 1, Miranda will be in Chicago, joining the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture (3015 W. Division), to highlight the needs of the island’s population, and the impact of Chicago efforts to improve the situation there. (The event will not be open to the public.)

Miranda, along with the museum’s director, Billy Ocasio, as well as Chicago partners in humanitarian relief efforts for Puerto Rico that include Norwegian American Hospital and New Life Covenant Church, will focus on the island’s ongoing needs.

Lin-Manuel’s single, “Almost Like Praying” (featuring a slew of music stars), released on Oct. 6 and hitting the No. 1 spot on iTunes), benefits the Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund for Puerto Rico.