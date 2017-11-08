Lin-Manuel Miranda will star in ‘Hamilton’ in Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda, photographed in Chicago recently at the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture, where he and others gathered to spotlight relief efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Lin-Manuel Miranda often hinted he’d return to the lead role in his Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton.”

Today he made good on those hints, announcing he will reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton for three weeks, Jan 8-27, 2019, in Puerto Rico.

The musical will be staged at Teatro UPR, on the campus of the University of Puerto Rico.

According to hollyhwoodreporter.com, Miranda made the announcement today from the stage of the theater, damaged by Hurricane Maria, saying, in part:

“Bringing Hamilton: An American Musical to Puerto Rico is a dream that I’ve had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015,” stated Miranda. “When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever.”

