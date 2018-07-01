Lincolnwood rabbi’s new book ‘Pray Ball 2’ uses Judaism to teach sportsmanship

Lincolnwood Rabbi James Gordon's new book draws from Judaism to offer “spiritual insights into sportsmanship.”

Lincolnwood Rabbi James Gordon’s new book “Pray Ball 2!” looks to Judaism for “spiritual insights into sportsmanship.”

The book is a follow-up to “Pray Ball,” which Gordon wrote almost 20 years ago.

He points to examples of sportsmanship such as pro tennis player Andy Roddick telling an umpire his opponent’s ball, which had been called out, actually had “nicked” the line and was in.

The book also highlights relevant Jewish teachings and stories. Among its themes: humility, gratitude and honesty.

Gordon says proceeds will go to charity.

The Religion Roundup is also featured on WBBM Newsradio (780 AM and 105.9 FM) on Sundays at 6:22 a.m., 9:22 a.m. and 9:22 p.m. For more religion coverage, check out suntimes.com. Email tips and comments to Robert Herguth at rherguth@suntimes.com.