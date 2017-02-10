Lineup complete for 2018 Broadway in Chicago season

News of the two new shows set for pre-Broadway debuts in Chicago during the 2018 season have already been announced, and include “Pretty Woman: The Musical” and “The Cher Show.”

Now comes word of the complete 2018 Broadway in Chicago (BIC) season, with one notable aspect being the return of “The Color Purple” to the Auditorium Theatre, which has not been used by BIC as a venue for quite some time.

The full lineup will include:

+ “Pretty Woman: The Musical” (March 13-April 15, 2018 at the Oriental Theatre).

+ “A Taste of Things to Come” (March 20-April 29, 2018 at the Broadway Playhouse), a show set in 1950s Winnetka, Il., as a group of female friends shift their attention from Betty Crocker cooking contests to the Kinsey Report.

+ “On Your Feet” (March 21-April 8, 2018 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre), a return visit of the musical about Gloria Estefan that had its pre-Broadway debut here in 2015.

+ “The Cher Show” (June 12-July 15, 2018 at the Oriental Theatre).

+ “Waitress” (June 3-22, 2018 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre), the Sara Bareilles musical based on Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film.

+ “The Color Purple” (July 17-29, 2018 at the Auditorium Theatre), the Tony Award-winner returns and marks the Auditorium’s return to using this theater as a BIC venue.

Off season specials include:

+ “The Sound of Music” (April 10-15, 2018 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre).

+ “Cinderella” (April 27-May 6, 2018 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre).

+ “Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage” (May 29-June 3, 2018 at the Cadillac PalaceTheatre).

For more information visit http://www.BroadwayInChicago.com.