Beyonce, Donald Glover-led ‘Lion King’ teaser trailer released by Disney

Scene from the first official teaser traier of "The Lion King," directed by Jon Favreau. | YouTube

Disney is wishing everyone a “Happy Thanksgiving” with the release of the first teaser trailer for the live-action version of “The Lion King.”

With its stellar cast, including Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Donald Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, John Oliver, Alfre Woodard and James Earl Jones (whose glorious voice narrates the trailer), the Jon Favreau-directed film is one of the most anticipated of summer 2019.

Take a look: