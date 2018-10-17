The Grid: Exploring the Little Italy neighborhood

Thinking about Italian-American culture makes me immediately think about delicious food. I picture a gregarious, welcoming, boisterous family around a dining table with a huge spread, of Thanksgiving-eque magnitude… except it’s every Sunday night for this family!

Silly, I know, but this fantasy does come from pervasive images of Italian-American family life that have filtered through media, movies and most likely began with the genuine penultimate importance of family in Italian culture. What’s fascinating is that Italian-American culture influenced American culture, rather than just assimilating.

What’s more American than pizza or red sauce (or gravy if you want to call it what your Italian nonna does)? Who doesn’t love baked ziti, meatballs or lasagna? The influence Italian-Americans have had on mainstream American life has been undeniably remarkable.

In general, I’d say America absorbed Italian-American culture in ways so many other immigrant cultures haven’t been able to accomplish. Just think of the great Italian-American ambassador Frank Sinatra. One-of-a-kind and truly the hallmark of Italian-American creativity and ultimate coolness. Who doesn’t love Frank?

Of course, along with the positive stereotypes there are the negative ones that come along with being immortalized in movies like “The Godfather.” Incredible movie, but the stereotype linking Italian-Americans and organized crime was pervasive for generations and still hits a big nerve for many.

Despite humble roots, incredible heights of achievement have resulted from Italian-Americans perseverance and hard work. Like many immigrant stories, it starts with Italians looking for a better way of life in America.

Chicago’s Little Italy is smaller in comparison to other Italian neighborhoods in big U.S. cities, but it’s Chicago’s oldest, continuously Italian neighborhood. The Italian-American community in Chicago and surrounding areas was spread out in large part due to the need to be in close proximity to their work. But Little Italy has remained the symbol of pride for all the smaller enclaves of Italian culture dispersed in the city and suburbs.

Little Italy is also known as University Village and slightly west is the neighborhood Tri-Taylor and the Illinois Medical District. In this story, I’m focusing on Little Italy, mostly sticking close to Taylor Street, between Ashland Avenue and Halsted Street.

History of Little Italy

The area that’s now Little Italy was initially predominantly made up of Irish, French and Italian immigrants. Dennis O’Neal from the non-profit group Connecting 4 Communities (it works with Little Italy and surround UIC neighborhoods to bring the community together through advocacy and social initiatives) said the proximity to the commercial district and downtown made the area attractive to a wide range of immigrants. With the influx of Italian immigrants growing, the neighborhood grew and stretched all the way to Western Avenue (into what is now the Tri-Taylor neighborhood).

A great resource and look at the history of the neighborhood is the wonderful book “Taylor Street: Chicago’s Little Italy” by Kathy Catrambone and Ellen Shubart. In addition to history, it’s full of archive photos of families and businesses throughout the decades.

Most of the Italian Chicagoans’ ancestors immigrated from the southern areas of Italy between 1880 and 1920. The large majority of them were unskilled workers in search of the American dream.

A significant reason why Italian immigrants were able to get settled and start their new lives with a fighting chance was the result of the work by the Hull House, established in 1889 by Jane Addams and Ellen Gates Starr.

Addams and Gates were inspired by the settlement home movement started in London in the 1880s. They worked by attracting middle-class women and men who were educated and native-born to settle and reside in poorer, urban neighborhoods and do some good while living there.

In the settlement homes, immigrants of diverse communities gathered to learn, share a meal together, socialize and acquire skills to acclimate to their new country. The museum that stands now on UIC’s campus is comprised of two of the settlement complex’s original thirteen buildings, the Hull-Home and the Residents’ Dining Hall.

The Hull House Museum’s website describes the services provided to include: “kindergarten and day care facilities for the children of working mothers; an employment bureau; an art gallery; libraries; English and citizenship classes; and theater, music and art classes. As the complex expanded to include thirteen buildings, Hull House supported more clubs and activities such as a Labor Museum, the Jane Club for single working girls, meeting places for trade union groups, and a wide array of cultural events.”

Addams was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1931. Her work resulted in changes that helped to protect the most vulnerable citizens at the state and national legislative levels. Her efforts led to reforms and protections for immigrants, women and children. She also fought for labor law reform, women’s suffrage, actively supported the founding of organizations like the NAACP and ACLU.

Hull House wasn’t the only source of good works in the neighborhood.

Mother Frances Cabrini was canonized a saint in 1946. She was born in Italy and helped to form the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart in November 1880 with seven young women. She arrived in Chicago in 1899 and opened the Assumption School and then Columbus Hospital. Her mission included helping immigrants, the poor and orphans.

Catrambone and Shubart write that three of the first twelve Italian churches in Chicago were in the neighborhood. These were active parishes that would assist immigrants, conduct English classes, hold festivals and sponsor athletic teams. Holy Guardian Angel Church was established in 1899, Our Lady of Pompeii in 1910 and San Callisto in 1919. Our Lady of Pompeii was built as a result of Holy Guardian Angel being overwhelmed and overcrowded by parishioners. Later, Holy Guardian would be demolished due to the Dan Ryan Expressway construction.

In the introduction of the book “Taylor Street,” a description of Little Italy emerges: “By the 20th century, the community’s duality became clear—Taylor Street was both the home to Mother Cabrini and her missionaries and hospital and the stamping ground of gangsters in the Italian Mafia, including Frank Nitti.”

The neighborhood was tight-knit and the values of hard work, family and church were the major guiding forces for Italian-American families. There was a sense of community where everyone knew each other by name.

However, architecture and infrastructure in the neighborhood were deteriorating. Little Italy was a prime candidate for urban renewal projects undertaken by the federal government after World War II.

These projects included expanding the Illinois Medical district in 1941, the Eisenhower and Dan Ryan Expressways in 1950, and public housing. The most grand and controversial project was Mayor Richard J. Daley’s decision to place the Chicago campus of the University of Illinois in Little Italy in 1961.

Many neighbors and activists mobilized to protest the destruction of the neighborhood – it would be significantly smaller and hundreds of businesses would be lost, and many homes would be demolished.

None were more active than Florence Scala. Educated at Hull House and later a volunteer there, she spearheaded the protests against the destruction of Hull House buildings and grounds that were slated for demolition to make way for the university.

Scala ran for alderman as an independent and was a vocal critic of the Chicago political machine despite being threatened and ridiculed. She (along with another prominent Hull House supporter) even went to the Supreme Court to sue the board of Hull House for accepting the city’s settlement for the seizure of land but lost.

Despite the project destroying hundreds of businesses and displacing thousands of residents, Little Italy managed to persevere. The university and medical district brought in students, jobs and young professionals. Following suit were a diverse array of businesses to meet new needs of the growing neighborhood.

Along with the new, there’s still the old – a surprising number of independent, family-run Italian American restaurants that have been successful for generations winning over newcomers and welcoming back former neighbors looking for the Little Italy of yesteryear.

If there are any doubts about Italian-American pride running deep just look at the turnout for the Columbus Day parade. The Italian-Americans come out in droves from all over Chicagoland to participate – going strong since 1868!

If you’re looking to learn more about Italian-Americans and Chicago, check out the documentary “And They Came to Chicago: The Italian American Legacy” and the website. The documentary is narrated by proud Italian-American and Chicagoan Joe Mantegna.

In Stone Park, Illinois, check out the organization Casa Italia Chicago. Its mission statement is the preservation and promotion of Italian-American Culture in Chicagoland. Casa Italia Chicago has a cultural center museum and a community center as well.

There’s also Chicago’s Italian-American networking organization called the Chicagoland Italian American Professionals. Members promote Italian business, culture, language and lifestyle.

Reflections on life in Little Italy – by Mario DiPaolo I could live anywhere in the city, but I love Taylor Street – can’t help but to look down the street and see how it is now and what it used to be. Most of the people have left, but I’m still here because I love it. My neighbors are students, but I can relate to them even though I’m in my 70s. When I was a kid, there were seven or eight grocery stores on this street but now there aren’t any – it’s kind of sad, but things are changing. My fondest memories are of Sheridan Park. Even though it’s a new park, I remember the old park. It’s the camaraderie – we’d play football, baseball, basketball and 16-inch softball there and played on our own without any parents. We played on dirt and grass, no artificial turf. My dad came here from Italy in 1939 and never left and neither have I.– Mario DiPaolo, longtime Little Italy resident and owner of Mario’s Italian Lemonade

