Live Nation offers $20 tickets for major shows during National Concert Week

In this Tuesday, July 20, 2004 file photo, Gene Simmons, bass player for the band Kiss, performs during their performance at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J. | AP Photo/Christopher Barth, File

Happy 2019 National Concert Week.

Major ticket seller Live Nation is offering $20 all-in tickets to most of its shows, including high-profile acts like Jennifer Lopez, Backstreet Boys, Jason Aldean, The Chainsmokers and Mary J. Blige & Nas.

It’s called “National Concert Week” and the $20 tickets are being offered through the end of Tuesday, May 7. There are more than 2 million tickets for 600 artists in 2,800 shows, including concerts across the country.

The tickets are “all-in,” meaning no extra fees are added.

#NationalConcertWeek is here! Celebrate with $20 All-In tickets to 2500+ shows now – May 7th https://t.co/FUC2uif96S pic.twitter.com/bGrsioDghl — Live Nation (@LiveNation) May 1, 2019

Visit www.LiveNation.com to get the tickets. The shows include:

Alice Cooper & Halestorm

Backstreet Boys

Brad Paisley

Brian Regan

Bryan Adams

Bush & +LIVE+

Beck & Cage the Elephant

Clint Black & Trace Adkins

Dane Cook

Dierks Bentley

Disturbed

Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie

Florence + the Machine

Heart

Hootie & The Blowfish

Jason Aldean

JB Smoove

Jennifer Lopez

KISS

Kodak Black

Korn & Alice In Chains

Luis Miguel

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Mary J. Blige & Nas

Miranda Lambert

moe. & Blues Traveler

New Kids On The Block

Norm Macdonald

Papa Roach

Patton Oswalt

Pentatonix

Peter Frampton

Rascal Flatts

Rob Thomas

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson

Santana

Sara Bareilles

Slipknot

The 1975

The Black Keys

The Chainsmokers

The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher

The Head and the Heart

The Who

Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World

Train & Goo Goo Dolls

Vampire Weekend

Wanda Sykes

Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss

Zac Brown Band