Live Nation offers $20 tickets for major shows during National Concert Week
Happy 2019 National Concert Week.
Major ticket seller Live Nation is offering $20 all-in tickets to most of its shows, including high-profile acts like Jennifer Lopez, Backstreet Boys, Jason Aldean, The Chainsmokers and Mary J. Blige & Nas.
It’s called “National Concert Week” and the $20 tickets are being offered through the end of Tuesday, May 7. There are more than 2 million tickets for 600 artists in 2,800 shows, including concerts across the country.
The tickets are “all-in,” meaning no extra fees are added.
Visit www.LiveNation.com to get the tickets. The shows include:
Alice Cooper & Halestorm
Backstreet Boys
Brad Paisley
Brian Regan
Bryan Adams
Bush & +LIVE+
Beck & Cage the Elephant
Clint Black & Trace Adkins
Dane Cook
Dierks Bentley
Disturbed
Elvis Costello & the Imposters and Blondie
Florence + the Machine
Heart
Hootie & The Blowfish
Jason Aldean
JB Smoove
Jennifer Lopez
KISS
Kodak Black
Korn & Alice In Chains
Luis Miguel
Lynyrd Skynyrd
Mary J. Blige & Nas
Miranda Lambert
moe. & Blues Traveler
New Kids On The Block
Norm Macdonald
Papa Roach
Patton Oswalt
Pentatonix
Peter Frampton
Rascal Flatts
Rob Thomas
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson
Santana
Sara Bareilles
Slipknot
The 1975
The Black Keys
The Chainsmokers
The Smashing Pumpkins & Noel Gallagher
The Head and the Heart
The Who
Third Eye Blind & Jimmy Eat World
Train & Goo Goo Dolls
Vampire Weekend
Wanda Sykes
Willie Nelson & Family and Alison Krauss
Zac Brown Band