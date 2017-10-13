Local native Keke Palmer shows her range on ‘Berlin Station,’ ‘Star’

When Keke Palmer takes time off, she likes to wind down with her family, many of whom still live in the Chicago area. It’s just that the actress-singer-author doesn’t vacation much.

“When I get the time, which isn’t very often, I try to actually enjoy things that money can’t buy,” said the south suburban native, who grew up in Robbins.

TV viewers can witness the results of the 24-year-old’s busy schedule this week in two very different series. She stars in season 2 of Epix’s spy thriller “Berlin Station” beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, and her recurring role in Fox’s music drama “Star” debuts at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

In “Berlin Station,” Palmer plays April Lewis, a young CIA case officer who is brought to Berlin for her first field assignment by the new station chief played by Ashley Judd.

April is immediately thrown into the season’s central espionage story involving the station’s investigation into a far-right politician’s possible connection to a domestic terrorist cell. She proves herself worthy of working with the more seasoned agents played by Richard Armitage, Michelle Forbes, Leland Orser and Rhys Ifans.

While Palmer recognized the relevance of the far-right political story this season and enjoyed training to play a spy, she was most struck by how April’s journey translates easily to anyone in their 20s. Through her experiences in the field, April discovers that there’s a whole lot more to learn about life than what they teach at school — even spy school.

“I feel we all have been there,” Palmer said. “It’s very close to home with anyone in my age group: the realization that, ‘Wow, life is not as easy as I thought it would be. It’s not as easy as getting an A on my exam.’

“Hers is really a coming-of-age story with this really cool CIA backdrop and this beautiful Berlin landscape.”

April’s story — and Palmer’s eagerness to tell it — fits the message the multi-hyphenate shares in her first book, “I Don’t Belong To You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice.”

Palmer candidly writes about her own struggles and triumphs in the hopes that readers will recognize her issues are the same ones many millennials face.

“I’ve been in the industry a long time, and people have been there for me. They have helped and mentored me and inspired me,” she said. “If in any way my story can do the same for someone, then I would be doing just a little bit of what has been done for me.”

Palmer’s road to acting started with another of her great loves, music. She started singing with her mom, Sharon, in church, and in Robbins sang in the St. Peter Claver Church choir.

Sharon and Palmer’s dad, Larry, who both were working in Chicago theater, encouraged her to audition for a production of “The Lion King” at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in 2002. Although Palmer didn’t get the role, the then 9-year-old knew what she wanted to do the rest of her life: sing, dance and act.

“I would find my way there, because [performing] made me feel happy,” she said. “I think I also loved that I had that in common with my parents. … It was just kind of all that I knew in my life.”

She’s since starred in more than 20 films, appeared in several TV productions including Fox’s live “Grease” special last year, and made history in 2014 as the first black actress to play Cinderella on Broadway. She’s also released several albums.

Palmer currently is working on new music while filming a starring role in the third season of MTV’s “Scream” in Atlanta.

She also puts her musical talents to work in season 2 of “Star.” In a recurring role, Palmer plays Gigi, a hot recording artist who Midtown Sound CEO Ayanna Floyd (Michael Michele) tries to sign.

Gigi, a serious musician despite her outward flashiness, is battling her current label. Palmer teased that Gigi will mix it up with most of the characters at Midtown Sound, but filming wasn’t completed so she’s not quite sure where Gigi will end up.

“She is definitely that di-VA,” Palmer said. “She is all about making that right move for her career. She doesn’t care about anything else — and being as fabulous as she can possibly be.”

For more television coverage by Curt Wagner, visit tvshowpatrol.com/.