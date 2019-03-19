Lollapalooza 4-day passes on sale today

It’s time!

Four-day, general admission passes for Lollapalooza 2019 will go on sale at 10 a.m. today at lollapalooza.com.

The passes will set you back $340 apiece, plus taxes and fees. A layaway plan is available as a payment option; you’ll need to put down a $50 initial payment.

There also are some “premiums perks” ticketing options available: the 4-day “platinum” pass ($4,200), 4-day VIP experience ($2,200), 4-day+ ($650), and the new 4-day “Lolla Insider” (you need to email Lolla to get the specifics on this ticket) passes. Depending on the “perk” to you prefer, the ticket will include added amenities such as full-service bars, seating in shaded areas, access to artists’ lounges, on-stage viewing and more. All the details (including specific layaway plans for these price points) are available at the website.

This year’s fest takes place Aug 1-4 in Grant Park, and feature more than 170 shows via 8 stages. The lineup has not yet been announced.

Single-day passes will go on sale in the near future.

