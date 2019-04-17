Lollapalooza full schedule released, 1-day tickets on sale now

In this June 2, 2018 file photo, Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango in Los Angeles. | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Single-day tickets for Lollapalooza are now on sale following the music festival’s release of its daily performance schedule.

Thursday’s lineup will close with The Strokes and the Chainsmokers. Friday headliners are Childish Gambino and Tame Impala. On Saturday, Twenty One Pilots and J Balvin have top billing, with Ariana Grande closing out Sunday night’s festivities alongside Flume.

See the full lineup here.

Tickets for individual festival days went on sale starting at 10 a.m. at lollapalooza.com. Although 4-day passes and VIP/Platinum tickets have already been available for purchase, many fans wait for the daily schedules to be released before making their summer music plans.

Single-day tickets will set you back $130 to $2,000.

Other artists slated for the four-day festival Aug. 1-4 in Grant Park include: Gary Clark Jr., Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, Death Cab for Cutie, H.E.R., and Meek Mill.

RELATED

Lollapalooza full lineup announced: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and more