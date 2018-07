How to navigate Lollapalooza: Here’s the map of festival grounds

Once you arrive at Lollapalooza, you might be overwhelmed by the size and scope of the music extravaganza. Here’s a handy guide (courtesy of Lolla) to help you get to where you need to be.

RELATED

Lollapalooza 2018: A Sun-Times guide to the music, food, fashion and more

Kidzapalooza means plenty of fun for Lollapalooza’s youngest fans

Lollapalooza — Tips on staying cool, hydrated and avoiding sunburn