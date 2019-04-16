Single-day Lollapalooza ticket onsale, daily schedule reveal set for Wednesday
Single-day tickets for Lollapalooza will go on sale Wednesday with the simultaneous release of the day-by-day schedule.
Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. at lollapalooza.com (4-day passes and VIP/Platinum tickets are already available for purchase).
Those one-day tickets will set you back $130 to $2,000.
Artists slated for the four-day festival Aug. 1-4 in Grant Park include: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots, Flume, Tame Impala, The Chainsmokers, Gary Clark Jr., Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, Death Cab for Cutie, H.E.R., and Meek Mill.
