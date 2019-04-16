Single-day Lollapalooza ticket onsale, daily schedule reveal set for Wednesday

Fans get in place for country star Luke Combs’ set at Lollapalooza in 2018. | Kate Scott/For the Sun-Times

Single-day tickets for Lollapalooza will go on sale Wednesday with the simultaneous release of the day-by-day schedule.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. at lollapalooza.com (4-day passes and VIP/Platinum tickets are already available for purchase).

Those one-day tickets will set you back $130 to $2,000.

Artists slated for the four-day festival Aug. 1-4 in Grant Park include: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots, Flume, Tame Impala, The Chainsmokers, Gary Clark Jr., Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, Death Cab for Cutie, H.E.R., and Meek Mill.

RELATED

Lollapalooza full lineup announced: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and more