Lookingglass Theatre names Rachel L. Fink new executive director

The Lookingglass Theatre Company has tapped a veteran of the San Francisco Bay Area theater community to serve as its new executive director.

On Thursday the company announced that it has chosen Rachel L. Fink to succeed Rachel Kraft in the position from which Kraft stepped down after a 12-year tenure.

Fink arrives in Chicago after serving as managing director of Theatre Bay Area (which serves 300 theaters, and is one of the largest regional performing arts organizations in the nation). Prior to that she spent 16 years associated with the prestigious Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

Fink, who earned a BA in Theater Arts from Case Western Reserve University, and an MFA in Theater Management from the Yale School of Drama, also has worked at Connecticut’s Long Wharf Theatre and the Cleveland Playhouse.

In a prepared statement, Fink, who saw Lookingglas performances when the company performed at Berkeley Rep, said: “I have long been a fan of Lookingglass Theatre and am incredibly privileged to join the team. When experiencing Lookingglass’ work I always deeply trust the journey I’m about to begin — one that is imaginative, rooted in narrative and has a particularly rigorous world view.”