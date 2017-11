Louis C.K. blasted via social media

It didn’t take long for Twitter to erupt with a storm of backlash aimed at comedian Louis C.K. on Thursday following a New York Times article in which five women accused him of sexual misconduct.

The storm continued Friday following C.K.’s statement confirming the allegations.

Here’s just a sampling of what the Twittersphere had to say:

As of today, I no longer represent Louis C.K. — Lewis Kay (@lewiskay) November 10, 2017

Gentlemen, comedy is often inappropriate. It is sometimes daring and audacious and shocking. But our behavior, in the real world, toward women – that doesn’t get a pass on inappropriate. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) November 9, 2017

This to me was one of the saddest parts of the Louis CK story in the @nytimes. When you disrespect and sexually harass young, vulnerable people you become a dream killer. pic.twitter.com/q356XYY5lJ — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) November 10, 2017

Louis C.K. admitted he committed an ILLEGAL act. There better be some criminal justice following this statement. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 10, 2017

For everybody asking, I know and like Louis C.K. I won't defend him. This is inexcusable and he needs to address it. https://t.co/wyA5ImeDO7 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) November 9, 2017

Remember that until the day he knew this story was going to break, Louis C.K. & his manager were actively working to silence & discredit his victims & he's taken absolutely no responsibility for that. — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) November 10, 2017

Misogyny is a cancer. Harassment and abuse are that cancer metastasizing and going untreated. Stories like this being reported and printed are the first steps toward a cure. https://t.co/KgZXuzTNmB — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 9, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with Louis C.K in his time of sorrow and grief over the loss of his career — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) November 10, 2017