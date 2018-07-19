Food We Love: Family remains at the heart of Tufano’s Restaurant

Street crews were outside 1073 W. Vernon Park Place in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood because a crumbling piece of the sidewalk needed repair. A 14-year-old Joey di Buono watched as they poured the cement. As it was setting, Joey decided to write something because that piece of cement was outside his grandparents restaurant: Tufano’s Est. 1930. He also added his own name.

Joey couldn’t have known those decades ago, that in 2018, Tufano’s is still his family’s restaurant and he’s been running it, with tradition and love. After 98 years, it’s just about Chicago’s oldest family-owned establishment — a James Beard award winner serving pasta bolognese, lemon chicken, veal parmigiana and more, beloved by generations of Chicago families.

Home cooking inspires family restaurant

The story began in 1930 when Joseph and Teresa di Buono helped out some cousins who had started a bakery across the street on Vernon Park Place. Soon, a bar and restaurant were natural additions to the family business. Italian immigrants flocked there, including an infamous Chicagoan. Al Capone loved Joseph’s cooking so much, he hired Joseph to be his own chef. So Teresa took over more of the cooking. Tufano’s got so busy, she soon had to make some of the dishes in her home kitchen next door — and passed them through a window they created — into the restaurant’s kitchen.

Over the years, Joey has added rooms to Tufano’s as the number of customers grew. The chalkboard menu has some additional items to accommodate changing palates. But many things haven’t changed — family members still work there, some waitresses have called regulars by name for decades, pictures on the walls are reminders of Joey’s grandfather, grandmother, father and mother.

Recently, I learned to make Teresa di Buono’s lemon chicken, with a perfect side, the D&D Special, a pasta dish created by Joey and wife Tracey’s twins, Darci and Disa.

One more thing that’s still part of Tufano’s — grandmother Teresa’s kitchen window. Go to the Sun-Times website to watch how to make lemon chicken and see if you can spot that kitchen window.

You can download and print Tufano’s Lemon Chicken recipe here.

Tufano’s Lemon Chicken

Ingredients:

1 whole chicken, rinsed and dried

1⁄2 tsp. salt

1⁄2 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. dried oregano

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1⁄4 cup olive oil

1⁄4 cup vegetable oil

Lemon, halved

Directions:

Preheat broiler to highest level.

Cut chicken into pieces. Place in broiler pan (make sure pieces are lying flat).

Drizzle with oils.

Squeeze fresh lemon over chicken, place pieces in pan.

Cook for 20-25 minutes (until golden brown and crispy). Turn chicken over, cook flipped side until golden and crispy.

Plate chicken with options such as cottage fried potatoes or rice. Pour lemon juice from pan over dish and serve.

Enjoy!

