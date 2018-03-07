Luke Bryan added to Wrigley Field summer concert lineup

“American Idol’s” new judge is also the newest addition to the summer concert series lineup at Wrigley Field.

Country superstar Luke Bryan brings his “Luke Byran with Sam Hunt: What Makes You Country Tour” to the ballpark Sept. 1. Special guests are Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce.

Tickets go on sale March 16 at 10 a.m. at www.mlb.com/cubs .

Bryan joins a summer roster that includes Billy Joel on Sept. 7, Def Leppard/Journey on July 14, Foo Fighters on July 29-30, Pearl Jam on Aug. 18-19 and Fall Out Boy on Sept. 8