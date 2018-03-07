“American Idol’s” new judge is also the newest addition to the summer concert series lineup at Wrigley Field.
Country superstar Luke Bryan brings his “Luke Byran with Sam Hunt: What Makes You Country Tour” to the ballpark Sept. 1. Special guests are Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce.
Tickets go on sale March 16 at 10 a.m. at www.mlb.com/cubs .
Bryan joins a summer roster that includes Billy Joel on Sept. 7, Def Leppard/Journey on July 14, Foo Fighters on July 29-30, Pearl Jam on Aug. 18-19 and Fall Out Boy on Sept. 8