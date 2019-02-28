Luke Perry in hospital after reportedly suffering a stroke

Luke Perry, best-known for his role as Dylan McKay on the hit Fox series “Beverly Hills, 92010” in the 1990s has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, according to various reports Thursday.

According to tmz.com, the 52-year-old suffered “a massive stroke” and was taken to a hospital early Wednesday after paramedics responded to a call for “medical assistance” at his Sherman Oaks, Calif. home. Fox News reports his rep confirmed that the actor, who currently stars on the CW series “Riverdale,” is in the hospital under observation.

The news comes just one day after Fox announced a “90210” reunion series set for the summer, featuring his “90210” co-stars Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling. Perry was not announced as returning for the series event.