Lyft wants you to take a ride for Chance the Rapper’s 25th birthday celebration

Chance the Rapper, who turned 25 on April 16, is celebrating his birthday this weekend with a big party/fundraiser Saturday night at LiqrBox. Lyft ride service today announced it will help out with fundraising efforts through a weekendlong special program.

The company will match rider “donations” to Chance’s fund benefitting Chicago Public Schools arts programs via fares collected Saturday and Sunday linked to its in-app Round Up and Donate feature. If you’re interested in helping out, enable the feature in the app and select “CPS: New Chance Fund” (your fare will round up to the next dollar with the difference donated to the CPS fund).

Chance’s birthday bash (with all ticket sales profits benefitting the rapper’s SocialWorks nonprofit) takes place Saturday at LiqrBox bar/lounge, 873 N. Orleans, starting at 10 p.m. Tickets are still available at eventbrite.com.