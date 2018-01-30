Maestro Riccardo Muti signs on with CSO through 2022

It’s official: Maestro Riccardo Muti, whose formidable impact on the Chicago Symphony Orchestra has been felt since his arrival at the post in 2010, will continue on the podium with the CSO through the 2021-2022 season.

According to a statement by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association today, Muti’s contract with the orchestra has been extended, running from September 2021 through August 2022.

As the CSO’s music director, the Maestro will continue his commitment to lead the orchestra in 10 weeks of subscription concerts, as well as special concerts and community engagement activities, and also do three to four weeks of domestic and international touring each season.