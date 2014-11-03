Making the modern vampire: Anne Rice to speak at the Chicago Humanities Fest

Even the casual reader knows what Anne Rice is known for: creating and then mainstreaming the modern-day vampire mystique. If not for Rice, the worlds dreamed up in the adult-based Sookie Stackhouse/”True Blood” series, along with the teen-friendly “Twilight” phenomenon, likely wouldn’t exist as we know them now.

In the mid-1970s, Rice famously began the Vampire Chronicles series with “Interview With the Vampire,” which about 20 years later was famously made into a movie starring Brad Pitt and — controversially — Tom Cruise as “The Vampire Lestat” (the title of the series’ second installment). (This is not to say that the original vampire myths aren’t the historical base of Rice’s works, but this is to say that Rice modernized the concept of Count Dracula.)

The 73-year-old writer spent this past Halloween weekend in New Orleans, where she dressed up in vampire finery and attended the 26th annual Lestat Coronation Ball, an annual dance to honor the character she created so long ago. She also released her 32nd book, “Prince Lestat” — the 11th in the Vampire Chronicles series — last week, and it has already garnered hot reviews. At 4 p.m. Nov. 8, she will be speaking at the Chicago Humanities Festival.

“I come to these events to answer the questions that the readers have,” says Rice. “The questions usually revolve around why people are interested in vampires and why I brought Prince Lestat back after all these years.”

For those who don’t know, here’s a catch-up: After Lestat hooked up with Memnoch the Devil and grew to understand the history of ancient vampires, he kind of disappeared in 2002. It was unclear from the books where he went, if he lived or if he died. That treatment was on purpose, says Rice.

“I just flat-out missed him,” says Rice. “I love writing from his point of view, and when I do, I identify with him completely. When I quit in 2002, I thought I was finished. I just didn’t anticipate how much I would miss him and how much a certain amount of time would reignite my feelings.”

In some ways, she says, Lestat’s spirit would “possess” her — not that she believes in that stuff.

“Once I was away from him for a few years, I had a million questions about how he would feel about the modern world,” she says, pointing to passages in the new book where Lestat and others deal with new medical technologies, cellphones, iPhone paparazzi and the like. “It wasn’t an easy thing to do. Lestat isn’t a character you can summon with a snap of the fingers. I have to allow him to come into me. It’s a lot like being possessed by an entity from another astral plane.”

She’s already working on the second book in this new series and also has tremendous respect for the newer vampire works.

“They’ve done things I would never have done,” says Rice. “I’m a real fan of Charlaine Harris and Sookie Stackhouse. I was Team Bill when it came to what vampire was the best. [‘Twilight’ author] Stephenie Meyer has done wonderful things. I don’t have any criticism of what these people have done. The vampire is such a rich concept, like the cowboy or the detective.”

All the aforementioned books are parts of series, and most do rely upon the reader having read all of them. What’s different about this new Lestat book is that Rice deliberately penned it so that newbies could come to it fresh. It doesn’t hurt to have read the other books, but if you don’t have time to catch up on a dozen or so novels right now, starting with “Prince Lestat” is fine.

“I don’t think you should write a book and expect people to do homework before they read it,” she says, referencing a glossary of sorts in the new book. “A reader picking this up has a list of characters and the terms and some framework to work with.”

As far as the humanities are concerned, Rice will be speaking in Chicago along with her longtime editor Victoria Wilson. Monster novels speak to the larger society, she adds.

“Monsters are just human metaphors,” says the author. “I think a lot of people today feel leaderless and parentless, like the vampires in the book. If they’ve lost their old ones, they go out and become adults in new ways. Every generation does that. In the book, the vampires are looking for a leader. I think we’re all doing that all the time.”

And as for that ball, what did she wear?

This:

“I generally show up in all black with a white formal scarf, and I wear a white cameo with black lace,” she says. “It’s refined vampire attire for the tasteful vampire. The fan club has been doing these balls for 26 years and, really, I couldn’t ask for a better bunch of loyal readers.”

