Malia Obama in first YouTube music video — or is she?

President Barack Obama and daughter Malia step off Air Force One upon arrival at Chicago OHare International Airport in Chicago on April 7, 2016. | MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Is it a clever marketing ploy? News reports were swirling Friday that former first daughter Malia Obama made her first official appearance in a YouTube music video.

The video for the song “Walking on Air” for the band New Dakotas, features a series of wannabe singers/musicians “auditioning” for the band after they fire one of their mates. Various news outlets report that the Harvard student sings, dances and plays harmonica in a sequence from the video.

After careful and slo-mo views of the video it seems Malia is AWOL, or perhaps she’s been “clipped out”… there’s a one-second “glitch” in the video for which the band apologies.

Hmmm. So, did she or didn’t she star in the video?

Take a a look…